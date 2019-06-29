Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose; Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Lowered Holding by $983,280 as Stock Price Declined

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Shs (ITRN) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 28,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,799 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 162,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $706.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.09. About 176,239 shares traded or 195.11% up from the average. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has risen 4.74% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.04% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 1.43 million shares traded or 182.67% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 623,800 shares to 973,800 shares, valued at $30.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $44.72 million activity. Shares for $43.24M were sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. on Friday, March 22. $601,200 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) was sold by GRAY R BRADLEY on Wednesday, January 9.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 146,751 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Sandler Management owns 0.2% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 106,400 shares. Broadfin Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.76% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Morgan Stanley holds 3.91M shares. Moreover, Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 410 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 24,600 shares. Dorsey Wright Assoc accumulated 0% or 567 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 54 shares. 103,441 are held by Eam Invsts Limited Com. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0.3% or 479,514 shares. Ameriprise owns 292,336 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 23,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 45,717 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd Com by 155,712 shares to 554,974 shares, valued at $20.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V Shs Euro (NASDAQ:MYL) by 699,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd Com.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 17.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $15.73 million for 11.23 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.00% EPS growth.