Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Has Cut Its Holding by $46.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lafitte Capital Management LP Holding in Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Has Trimmed by $2.30 Million as Shares Declined

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.19M market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 324,866 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.66M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 957,714 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 27/03/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta raises smart beta concerns; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Enter Into Triple Net Master Lease for Acquired Properties With Initial Term of 15 Years; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Enters into Agreements to Divest Mountaineer Casino Racetrack and Resort, Isle Casino Cape Girardeau and Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville for $385 Million Cash – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Ways the Caesars Entertainment Buyout Could Fall Apart – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts: If The Caesars Deal Tanks, Assessing The Company’s Next Act – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 75,350 shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $184.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NanoString closes 5.2M stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why NanoString Technologies Stock Soared 104.7% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for Third Quarter of 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NanoString inks deals to expand access to molecular cancer test – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

