Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Market Value Rose While Bank Of America Trimmed Its Holding; Cullinan Associates Cut Its Position in Paychex (PAYX) by $11.26 Million

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 103,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 25,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $768,000, down from 129,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 294,947 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 58.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 137,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 97,194 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.00 million, down from 234,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 994,233 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 EPS, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.57 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

