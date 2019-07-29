Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Market Valuation Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Cut Stake; Winslow Evans & Crocker Lifted Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $324,870 as Shares Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 565,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52M, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 352,476 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1428% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 714 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $486.58. About 381,809 shares traded or 5.14% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.00M shares to 3.76 million shares, valued at $278.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $43.80 million activity. The insider ALLEN MARY TEDD sold $112,834. Another trade for 2.00 million shares valued at $43.24M was made by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. on Friday, March 22.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadfin Cap Limited Liability Company reported 355,714 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,083 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Inc Lp holds 555,637 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt has 128,098 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,221 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 614,714 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.01% or 223,609 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.05% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 48,282 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 231,025 shares. Bluemountain Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 28,077 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 10,175 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 21,305 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 37,854 shares.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,860 shares to 6,844 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,962 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).