Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Market Valuation Rose While Blackstone Group LP Has Lowered Its Holding; As Edison Intl (EIX) Market Value Rose, Jennison Associates Upped Position by $13.09 Million

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $804.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 198,981 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 214,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.22 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 259,887 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 13/03/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Renergen (RENJ); 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 12/04/2018 – Makeblock Neuron Wins 2018 Gold Edison Awards; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ohio Edison Co. Rtgs; SACP Revised To ‘a+’; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – SIGNS BINDING AGREEMENT WITH SOLEIL SRL TO BUY ATTIVA; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Carey So Cal Edison, 909-222-2871 – 03/12/2018 09:00 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 04/04/2018 03:25 PM; 06/03/2018 – CORATELLA JOINS SAIPEM FROM EDISON TO MANAGE ONSHORE DIVISION; 16/04/2018 – Azuri Wins Edison Award Second Year Running

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 524,400 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $471.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0.3% or 479,514 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The owns 9,650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 20,414 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 28,077 shares. 2,644 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. State Street Corporation holds 460,680 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 37,854 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 9,298 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 180,009 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested in 15,346 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 258,689 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,654 shares. Cadian Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.53% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

