Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holding Lifted by Pura Vida Investments Llc; Senator Investment Group LP Maintains Position in Novartis A G (NVS)

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 19712.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 648,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 651,441 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59 million, up from 3,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $841.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 108,723 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.68 million, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 558,505 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MONETISING VALUE OF JV STAKE HAS REDUCED DIVERSITY BUT INCREASED CASH BALANCES, AND LEFT UNCERTAINTY OVER USE OF PROCEEDS; 27/03/2018 – Oncobiologics Appoints Dr. Joerg Windisch to Board of Directors; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: NOVARTIS TELLS CNBC PACTS WITH ESSENTIAL HAVE EXPIRED; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in venture to GSK for $13 bln; 19/04/2018 – Novartis Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 27/03/2018 – Novartis: Completion of Sale Expected in Second Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS SANDOZ HAD A TOUGH FIRST QUARTER, STRONG PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE US BUT CONTINUED PRICE PRESSURES THERE, LOOKING FORWARD TO UPCOMING BIOSIMILARS LAUNCHES; 09/04/2018 – Novartis in $8.7bn bet on gene therapies

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.11% or 221,848 shares. Farallon Management Lc reported 0.08% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Federated Invsts Pa reported 360,000 shares. New York-based Jefferies Grp Ltd has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Blackrock has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Sei Invs reported 0.01% stake. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership invested in 31,127 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 1.04 million shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 128,098 shares. 269,400 were accumulated by Spark Management Limited Liability Corp. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 136,900 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership owns 96,829 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 2,688 shares to 2,812 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc (Put) by 109,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,138 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $183.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 3.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

