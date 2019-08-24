Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holding Lifted by Millennium Management Llc; As Costco Wholesale Common (COST) Stock Price Rose, American National Bank Trimmed Its Position by $744,634

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 73.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 261,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 614,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, up from 353,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.62 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.63% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 750,143 shares traded or 29.96% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development

American National Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 25,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, down from 28,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China telcos weigh sharing 5G network to cut costs, potentially hurting Huawei – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Cenovus (CVE) Down 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Costco (COST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Cost Woes Hurt B&G Foods (BGS) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is JetBlue (JBLU) Down 7.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability holds 13,096 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 17,663 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Shelton holds 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 10,235 shares. Vision Mngmt holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 18,975 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated owns 570 shares. 46,041 were reported by Azimuth Capital Management Lc. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability has invested 2.77% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.38% or 824,436 shares. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.04% or 46,000 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Co invested 0.23% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The West Virginia-based Security National has invested 0.44% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 165,750 shares. Financial Consulate holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 923 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 663,606 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Dupont Management Corp has 0.47% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 84,850 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,587 shares to 15,910 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common by 22,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 185,357 shares to 213,257 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (Put) (NYSE:TGT) by 335,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (NYSE:CL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.