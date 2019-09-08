Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holder Blackstone Group LP Trimmed Position; Karpus Management Increases Stake in Dtf Tax (DTF)

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.39M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 369,438 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10

Karpus Management Inc increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 115.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc bought 176,734 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 329,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 152,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 5,613 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,766 are owned by Sg Americas Secs Lc. 2.04M are held by Blackstone Grp Incorporated Lp. Manufacturers Life Communications The owns 9,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Com stated it has 5,100 shares. 479,514 are held by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Laurion Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.03% or 96,829 shares. Acadian Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Citigroup holds 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 10,599 shares. State Street invested in 460,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 23,654 shares. American Gp, New York-based fund reported 16,601 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 2,644 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,221 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs accumulated 2,083 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 623,800 shares to 973,800 shares, valued at $30.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

