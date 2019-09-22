NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.40 N/A -2.74 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 28 45.37 N/A -5.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see NanoString Technologies Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoString Technologies Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares and 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.