NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Both NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 7.88 N/A -2.74 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.7 and 27.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 12.84% for NanoString Technologies Inc. with consensus target price of $29. Competitively Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 89.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 34.9%. 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.