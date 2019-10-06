NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 23 0.00 35.22M -2.74 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 4.35M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 150,641,573.99% -166.7% -51.1% Verona Pharma plc 97,805,558.05% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares and 65.57% of Verona Pharma plc shares. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 6 of the 9 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.