NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.37 N/A -2.74 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.57 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NanoString Technologies Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $30.5, and a 25.72% upside potential. Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 28.48%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 0% respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.