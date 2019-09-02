NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.31 N/A -2.74 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk and Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Sesen Bio Inc. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $30.5, with potential upside of 19.70%. Competitively the average target price of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -8.26% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that NanoString Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.