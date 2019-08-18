NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Both NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 8.37 N/A -2.74 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.37 N/A -2.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see NanoString Technologies Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. NanoString Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 5.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 57.4%. Insiders held 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.