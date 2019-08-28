NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.31 N/A -2.74 0.00 Repligen Corporation 72 19.62 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 highlights NanoString Technologies Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Repligen Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. NanoString Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown NanoString Technologies Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 26.82% and an $30.5 average target price. Competitively Repligen Corporation has an average target price of $110, with potential upside of 19.44%. Based on the data shown earlier, NanoString Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Repligen Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.