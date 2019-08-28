NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.29 N/A -2.74 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights NanoString Technologies Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Volatility & Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 27.08% at a $30.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares and 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares. 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.