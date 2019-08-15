NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 8.06 N/A -2.74 0.00 NextCure Inc. 18 205.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NanoString Technologies Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NextCure Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. NextCure Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, and a 9.35% upside potential. On the other hand, NextCure Inc.’s potential upside is 32.53% and its average target price is $33. Based on the results given earlier, NextCure Inc. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 30.8% respectively. About 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.5% are NextCure Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than NextCure Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.