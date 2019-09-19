NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

As Biotechnology companies, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 6.92 N/A -2.74 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 682.92 N/A -3.83 0.00

Demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.06 shows that NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -7.59% and its average target price is $84.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 0%. About 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.