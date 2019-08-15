NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Both NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 8.06 N/A -2.74 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 24.48 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NanoString Technologies Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Risk and Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. NanoString Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

NanoString Technologies Inc. and MediWound Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 9.35% at a $29 consensus price target. Meanwhile, MediWound Ltd.’s consensus price target is $10.13, while its potential upside is 236.54%. Based on the results shown earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and MediWound Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 37.1%. About 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.