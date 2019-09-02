NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

As Biotechnology companies, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.31 N/A -2.74 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 8.44 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and iBio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.06 and it happens to be 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, iBio Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and iBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 iBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $30.5, with potential upside of 19.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 8.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.