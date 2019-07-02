NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Both NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.31 N/A -2.80 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 41.77 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights NanoString Technologies Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Risk and Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 3.1 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 and its Quick Ratio is 9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.93% and an $29 consensus price target. On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 628.26% and its consensus price target is $16.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than NanoString Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 88.81% stronger performance while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.