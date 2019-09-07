NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.88 N/A -2.74 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 198.97 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NanoString Technologies Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.74% for NanoString Technologies Inc. with average target price of $30.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 9.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.