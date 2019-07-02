NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

We will be contrasting the differences between NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 24 9.24 N/A -2.80 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 39.67 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Editas Medicine Inc. is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$29 is NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -1.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 88.81% stronger performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.