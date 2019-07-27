NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 10.30 N/A -2.80 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 31.21 N/A -3.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.29 beta indicates that NanoString Technologies Inc. is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has beta of 3.59 which is 259.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Coherus BioSciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -11.40% and an $29 consensus target price. On the other hand, Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 61.77% and its consensus target price is $27. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Coherus BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares and 99.1% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 6.64% 15.6% 20.46% 70.96% 2.63% 89.94%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.