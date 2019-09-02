NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.31 N/A -2.74 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.28 N/A 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NanoString Technologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 19.70% for NanoString Technologies Inc. with average price target of $30.5. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $77, while its potential upside is 45.59%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.