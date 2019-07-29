NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Both NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 10.18 N/A -2.80 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 20.90 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NanoString Technologies Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aravive Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aravive Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NanoString Technologies Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, with potential downside of -10.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares and 28% of Aravive Inc. shares. About 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.