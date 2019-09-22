NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG)’s Financial Results Comparing With ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.40 N/A -2.74 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.07 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NanoString Technologies Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.16 beta which makes it 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.9 and 0.7 respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NanoString Technologies Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $74.5, while its potential upside is 2.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 86.2% respectively. About 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.