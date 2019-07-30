NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) Reaches $33.22 52-Week High; Avalara (AVLR) Shorts Up By 44.3%

The stock of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) hit a new 52-week high and has $35.55 target or 7.00% above today’s $33.22 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.16B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $35.55 price target is reached, the company will be worth $81.48M more. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 76,303 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) had an increase of 44.3% in short interest. AVLR’s SI was 3.36 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 44.3% from 2.33M shares previously. With 1.42M avg volume, 2 days are for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)’s short sellers to cover AVLR’s short positions. The SI to Avalara Inc’s float is 12.31%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.98. About 314,066 shares traded. Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $43.35 million activity. The insider Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. sold $43.24 million. ALLEN MARY TEDD sold $112,834 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Monday, February 4. 20,000 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares with value of $445,537 were sold by GRAY R BRADLEY.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 159,896 were reported by Bogle Investment L P De. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc has 200,257 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 33,001 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 396,743 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 2,644 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 128,098 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 9,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,481 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Columbus Circle Invsts, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,245 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 80,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Platinum Inv Mngmt accumulated 162,563 shares. Sandler Cap Mngmt has 106,400 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Among 3 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NanoString Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. J.P. Morgan maintained NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) rating on Friday, March 8. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $35 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of NSTG in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.80 billion. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. It currently has negative earnings. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates.