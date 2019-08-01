NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) Reaches $29.49 After 5.00% Down Move; Shorts at Mueller Water Products (MWA) Raised By 33.38%

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had an increase of 33.38% in short interest. MWA’s SI was 2.84M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.38% from 2.13M shares previously. With 1.31 million avg volume, 2 days are for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)’s short sellers to cover MWA’s short positions. The SI to Mueller Water Products’s float is 1.84%. It closed at $10.17 lastly. It is down 15.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I

The stock of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 10.26% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 337,629 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoStringThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.03B company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $28.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NSTG worth $51.70 million less.

Among 3 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NanoString Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8. Robert W. Baird maintained NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 7,090 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 200,257 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 50,468 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 178 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Blackrock stated it has 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 40,330 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 10,622 shares. Franklin Res holds 0% or 25,400 shares. Renaissance Lc accumulated 136,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Columbus Circle Invsts accumulated 37,245 shares.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $43.35 million activity. Another trade for 2.00 million shares valued at $43.24 million was sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P.. ALLEN MARY TEDD sold $112,834 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. GRAY R BRADLEY also sold $445,537 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NanoString collaborates to accelerate AD research – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What to Watch When NanoString Technologies Reports Q2 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 53.25 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Mueller Water Products, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv owns 1.28M shares. First Republic Management holds 127,498 shares. Us-based Ancora Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Oppenheimer & Com accumulated 29,878 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp invested in 23,249 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 1.48 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.09% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 31,390 shares in its portfolio. 50,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.03% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 733,364 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 2.00M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 213,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 10,454 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of Mellon holds 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 1.20 million shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mueller Water Products has $12.5 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 3.24% above currents $10.17 stock price. Mueller Water Products had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. Seaport Global upgraded Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stephen C. Van Arsdell Appointed to Mueller Water Products’ Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mueller Water Products Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.