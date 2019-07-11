NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) Reaches $29.00 After 4.00% Up Move; Private Capital Management Upped Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Position

The stock of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 540,056 shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.00B company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $30.16 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NSTG worth $40.08 million more.

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) stake by 16,570 shares to 321,171 valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pope Resources Limited (NASDAQ:POPE) stake by 8,751 shares and now owns 35,854 shares. Aquaventure Holdings Limited was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NanoString Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $44.12 million activity. 15,000 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares with value of $320,130 were sold by ALLEN MARY TEDD. Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. sold $43.24M worth of stock. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $445,537 was sold by GRAY R BRADLEY.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.