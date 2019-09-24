NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) Reaches $23.20 After 3.00% Down Move; Stargold Mines (SGDM) Has 1.08 Sentiment

The stock of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.90% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 209,761 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75MThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $822.30 million company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $22.50 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NSTG worth $24.67M less.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 3.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold NanoString Technologies, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 45.09% less from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Franklin Res reported 50,600 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 648,913 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com holds 180,390 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). The Ohio-based James Investment Research has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Pura Vida Invs Ltd holds 720,915 shares or 6.36% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 301,166 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl reported 17,750 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp reported 1.63 million shares. Group One Trading L P reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech reported 37,075 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Harbourvest Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.65% stake.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Share Price Has Gained 87% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NanoString to Present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx Adds HistoMap To Testing Portfolio Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NanoString Introduces New Gene Expression Research Panel for Human Organ Transplantation – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $822.30 million. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

