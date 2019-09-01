NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Comparison side by side

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.39 N/A -2.74 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 35.74 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights NanoString Technologies Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk and Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NanoString Technologies Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 19.70% at a $30.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s potential downside is -28.32% and its consensus target price is $2. The information presented earlier suggests that NanoString Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.