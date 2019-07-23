NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) Contrasting side by side

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 9.90 N/A -2.80 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NanoString Technologies Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, with potential downside of -7.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 80.6% and 6.46% respectively. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc. beats Motif Bio plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.