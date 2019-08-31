NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand NanoString Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have NanoString Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.70% -51.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares NanoString Technologies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

NanoString Technologies Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $30.5, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. The potential upside of the peers is 141.32%. Based on the data delivered earlier, NanoString Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NanoString Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. are 4.8 and 4.5. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.06. In other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.