NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand NanoString Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have NanoString Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.70% -51.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares NanoString Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. N/A 26 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

$29 is the average price target of NanoString Technologies Inc., with a potential upside of 16.28%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 137.53%. Based on the data given earlier, NanoString Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NanoString Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

NanoString Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 4.5. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Risk and Volatility

NanoString Technologies Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. In other hand, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NanoString Technologies Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.