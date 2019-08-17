NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Comparison side by side

Both NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 8.37 N/A -2.74 0.00 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 38 7.12 N/A 2.05 26.83

Table 1 demonstrates NanoString Technologies Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NanoString Technologies Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.06 beta means NanoString Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 6.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.11 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. Its rival Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.1 and 16.1 respectively. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Anika Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus target price of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, with potential upside of 5.19%. Competitively Anika Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $38.67, with potential downside of -31.20%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, NanoString Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NanoString Technologies Inc. and Anika Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 96.6% respectively. 0.4% are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Anika Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% Anika Therapeutics Inc. 34.96% 36.13% 68.01% 45.28% 39.72% 63.91%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Anika Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a woven gauze used as a bone graft wrap; HYALOSS used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The companyÂ’s dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; INCERT, a HA product used for the prevention of post-surgical spinal adhesions; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.