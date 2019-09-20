NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) Comparison side by side

Since NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.34 N/A -2.74 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 3 61.30 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights NanoString Technologies Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NanoString Technologies Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NanoString Technologies Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.5. The Current Ratio of rival AgeX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. NanoString Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance while AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors NanoString Technologies Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.