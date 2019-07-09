NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) Analysts See $-0.55 EPS; Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) Has 1.56 Sentiment

Analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 31.25% from last quarter’s $-0.8 EPS. After having $-0.69 EPS previously, NanoString Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -20.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 528,665 shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M

Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.36, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 25 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 16 reduced and sold stakes in Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 8.22 million shares, up from 7.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 21 New Position: 4.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $63,536 activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund for 445,667 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 726,068 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.37% invested in the company for 430,309 shares. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Mariner Investment Group Llc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 36,838 shares traded. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (AFB) has risen 4.89% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.46% the S&P500.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The company has market cap of $387.19 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $44.12 million activity. Shares for $445,537 were sold by GRAY R BRADLEY. The insider Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. sold $43.24M. ALLEN MARY TEDD also sold $112,834 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) on Monday, February 4.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company has market cap of $990.83 million. The firm offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It currently has negative earnings. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Among 3 analysts covering NanoString Tech (NASDAQ:NSTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NanoString Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 8.