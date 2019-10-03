Nanometrics (NANO) Reaches $32.10 After 3.00% Down Move; Nlight (LASR) Sellers Decreased By 3.78% Their Shorts

The stock of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 85,542 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3MThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $797.04 million company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $31.14 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NANO worth $23.91M less.

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) had a decrease of 3.78% in short interest. LASR’s SI was 2.80 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.78% from 2.91M shares previously. With 326,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)’s short sellers to cover LASR’s short positions. The SI to Nlight Inc’s float is 9.5%. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 60,040 shares traded. nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has declined 55.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LASR News: 30/05/2018 – nLlGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Investor Conference Participation; 30/04/2018 nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additiona; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q EPS 0c; 30/05/2018 – nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Investor Conference Participation; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – NLIGHT 1Q Rev $42.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.97 million shares or 2.81% more from 20.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 8,190 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teton Advisors stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 1.58 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 0% or 14,709 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com holds 6,465 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 27,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 5,340 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Sei Investments holds 47,648 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 600 shares. Franklin holds 327,472 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 16,651 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 13,853 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 24.61% above currents $32.1 stock price. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by DA Davidson.

More notable recent Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), A Stock That Climbed 89% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nano Dimension Granted 180-day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PV Nano Cell to Exhibit at ITAP 2019, Singapore – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nano Dimension in the Spotlight of MTC’s European Electronics Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nano Dimension Presents Production-Grade Printed Capacitors for PCBs – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $797.04 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 26.1 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Analysts await Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. NANO’s profit will be $9.44 million for 21.12 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nanometrics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.95% EPS growth.