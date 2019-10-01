Nanometrics (NANO) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Shorts at Freightcar America (RAIL) Lowered By 9.19%

Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) had a decrease of 9.19% in short interest. RAIL’s SI was 925,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.19% from 1.02 million shares previously. With 129,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s short sellers to cover RAIL’s short positions. The SI to Freightcar America Inc’s float is 7.81%. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.1252 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7248. About 6,417 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018

Analysts expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 19.15% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. NANO’s profit would be $9.44 million giving it 21.58 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Nanometrics Incorporated’s analysts see 80.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 44,237 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.97 million shares or 2.81% more from 20.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco accumulated 224,763 shares. State Street reported 667,054 shares. Pnc Financial Services Incorporated has 1,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 59,809 shares. Mackay Shields Llc owns 12,722 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De reported 60,723 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt invested in 216,709 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 57,199 shares. 13,600 are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 20,057 shares or 0% of the stock. 877 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 14,709 shares. Victory Cap has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). 713,071 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P.

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 21.95% above currents $32.8 stock price. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $814.42 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 26.67 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FreightCar America, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.07 million shares or 16.29% less from 8.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 2,027 shares. Paloma Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 53,000 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Ancora Advsrs Lc accumulated 152,223 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Macquarie holds 2,421 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 83,046 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) for 11,873 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 11,728 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 62,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Moreover, D E Shaw Co has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). 24,169 were reported by Barclays Plc.

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $59.72 million. The firm offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides stainless steel and hybrid stainless steel, and aluminum-bodied railcars, such as coal cars; and mill gondolas, coil gondolas, triple hoppers, ore hoppers, ballast hopper cars, aggregate hopper cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $73,617 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $61,200 was made by Meyer James R on Wednesday, May 8. 2,000 shares were bought by MADDEN THOMAS A, worth $12,417.