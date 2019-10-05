Nanometrics (NANO) EPS Estimated At $0.38; Shorts at FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION PR (FNMAS) Lowered By 2.43%

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION PR (OTCMKTS:FNMAS) had a decrease of 2.43% in short interest. FNMAS’s SI was 6.88 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.43% from 7.05 million shares previously. With 1.50M avg volume, 5 days are for FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION PR (OTCMKTS:FNMAS)’s short sellers to cover FNMAS’s short positions. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $13.2. About 2.59M shares traded or 68.84% up from the average. Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMAS) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report $0.38 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 19.15% from last quarter’s $0.47 EPS. NANO’s profit would be $9.44M giving it 21.81 P/E if the $0.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Nanometrics Incorporated’s analysts see 80.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 104,228 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.71 billion. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities . It has a 573.91 P/E ratio. The firm operates in two divisions, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 21 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.97 million shares or 2.81% more from 20.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphaone Inv Services Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 182,662 shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 20,057 shares. Moreover, Franklin Res has 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 327,472 shares. Meeder Asset holds 109 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 9,579 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Company holds 0.01% or 54,305 shares. Tanaka Capital Mgmt holds 26,831 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) or 58 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd invested in 0% or 46,373 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 180,000 shares. Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc Incorporated owns 1,106 shares. 20,338 are owned by Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $823.11 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 26.95 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 20.66% above currents $33.15 stock price. Nanometrics had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, May 1 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.