Nanometrics (NANO) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; Philadelphia Trust Company Upped Colgate (CL) Holding By $5.69 Million

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Colgate (CL) stake by 1405.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company acquired 83,641 shares as Colgate (CL)'s stock rose 8.19%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 89,592 shares with $6.14M value, up from 5,951 last quarter. Colgate now has $63.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 1.20 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report $0.21 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 70.42% from last quarter's $0.71 EPS. NANO's profit would be $5.18M giving it 40.00 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Nanometrics Incorporated's analysts see 10.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 74,453 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 12.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity. $372,590 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by CAHILL JOHN T on Thursday, January 31.

Among 7 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, April 29. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating.

