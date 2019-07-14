Nanometrics (NANO) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; Blue Edge Capital Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Analysts expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report $0.21 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 70.42% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. NANO’s profit would be $5.18M giving it 39.99 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Nanometrics Incorporated’s analysts see 10.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 97,520 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 12.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 0.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 5 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 2,677 shares with $297.25 million value, up from 2,672 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $260.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, February 6. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, February 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $114 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,169 shares to 9,482 valued at $955.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX) stake by 3,799 shares and now owns 5,250 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eyes on Disney-Charter carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nano Dimension Sells DragonFly Additive Manufacturing System to Istituto Italiano di Technologia – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Nanometrics Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 150 Points; Intra-Cellular Therapies Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Revolution Lighting Names Joan Nano as Chief Financial Officer – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $829.26 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.