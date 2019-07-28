Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) compete with each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.81 N/A 1.80 18.31 Xperi Corporation 22 2.74 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nanometrics Incorporated and Xperi Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nanometrics Incorporated and Xperi Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2% Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

Nanometrics Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. In other hand, Xperi Corporation has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nanometrics Incorporated. Its rival Xperi Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Xperi Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nanometrics Incorporated and Xperi Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Xperi Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Nanometrics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 13.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nanometrics Incorporated and Xperi Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Nanometrics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Xperi Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nanometrics Incorporated -1.93% 5.57% 8.48% 2.29% -12.44% 20.75% Xperi Corporation -3.18% -2.9% 5.41% 67.94% 11.64% 29.31%

For the past year Nanometrics Incorporated was less bullish than Xperi Corporation.

Summary

Nanometrics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Xperi Corporation.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.