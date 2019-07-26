Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

This is a contrast between Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.81 N/A 1.80 18.31 Veeco Instruments Inc. 11 1.23 N/A -8.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nanometrics Incorporated and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2% Veeco Instruments Inc. 0.00% -80.7% -41.8%

Volatility & Risk

Nanometrics Incorporated is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. Veeco Instruments Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nanometrics Incorporated is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Veeco Instruments Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Nanometrics Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Nanometrics Incorporated and Veeco Instruments Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Nanometrics Incorporated’s upside potential is 13.64% at a $40 consensus price target. Competitively Veeco Instruments Inc. has an average price target of $12, with potential downside of -1.40%. The information presented earlier suggests that Nanometrics Incorporated looks more robust than Veeco Instruments Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nanometrics Incorporated and Veeco Instruments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.7% and 99% respectively. Nanometrics Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nanometrics Incorporated -1.93% 5.57% 8.48% 2.29% -12.44% 20.75% Veeco Instruments Inc. -9.8% 8.98% 14.97% 58.2% -21.33% 75.17%

For the past year Nanometrics Incorporated has weaker performance than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Nanometrics Incorporated beats Veeco Instruments Inc.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.