Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) are two firms in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanometrics Incorporated 31 2.50 N/A 1.80 18.31 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -4.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nanometrics Incorporated and Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nanometrics Incorporated and Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanometrics Incorporated 0.00% 14.7% 12.2% Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -138.4% -119.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.53 beta means Nanometrics Incorporated’s volatility is 53.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nanometrics Incorporated are 5.2 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Superconductor Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nanometrics Incorporated and Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 27.47% for Nanometrics Incorporated with average price target of $40. Competitively Superconductor Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 878.26%. The results provided earlier shows that Superconductor Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Nanometrics Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Nanometrics Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 15.1% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Nanometrics Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.27% of Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nanometrics Incorporated -1.93% 5.57% 8.48% 2.29% -12.44% 20.75% Superconductor Technologies Inc. -6.41% -7.01% -15.61% -25.89% -83.78% 13.18%

For the past year Nanometrics Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Summary

Nanometrics Incorporated beats Superconductor Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.