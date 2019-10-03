Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) and Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) and Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanometrics Incorporated 30 1.96 23.24M 1.80 17.41 Rubicon Technology Inc. 9 0.00 2.16M 0.39 23.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Rubicon Technology Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nanometrics Incorporated. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Nanometrics Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Rubicon Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanometrics Incorporated 77,673,796.79% 14.7% 12.2% Rubicon Technology Inc. 23,710,208.56% 3.1% 3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.59 beta means Nanometrics Incorporated’s volatility is 59.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Rubicon Technology Inc. has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nanometrics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Rubicon Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 28.1 and has 26.2 Quick Ratio. Rubicon Technology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nanometrics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nanometrics Incorporated and Rubicon Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanometrics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00 Rubicon Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nanometrics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 24.03%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.6% of Nanometrics Incorporated shares and 38.5% of Rubicon Technology Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Nanometrics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 4.2% are Rubicon Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nanometrics Incorporated -13.15% -11.03% -13.53% 1.62% -13.55% 14.82% Rubicon Technology Inc. 6.61% 11.94% 19.97% 12.07% 16.41% 16.33%

For the past year Nanometrics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller growth than Rubicon Technology Inc.

Summary

Nanometrics Incorporated beats on 11 of the 14 factors Rubicon Technology Inc.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. Nanometrics Incorporated was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Rubicon Technology, Inc., an advanced materials provider, develops, manufactures, and sells monocrystalline sapphire products for optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The companyÂ’s product lines include very thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and very large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 18 x 36 x 1 inches dimensions. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. Its principal customers include semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.