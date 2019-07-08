Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Reaches $0.44 52 Week Low; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH)

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 26. Piper Jaffray maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $185 target. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $191 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5. See GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $185.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $180.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $196 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $185 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $180 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $191 Maintain

The stock of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.42 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.44 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $15.90 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $0.42 price target is reached, the company will be worth $636,120 less. The stock decreased 15.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $0.44. About 241,616 shares traded or 93.66% up from the average. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has declined 52.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NNDM News: 17/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION – AVI REICHENTAL, CO-CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF CO, WILL ACT AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION SAYS MADE AWARE OF POLICE INVESTIGATION WHEREBY CO’S CO-CHAIRMAN IZTCHAK SHREM WAS DETAINED FOR QUESTIONING – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, POLICE INVESTIGATION IN NO WAY PERTAINS TO CO AND/OR SHREM’S ACTIVITY OR POSITION WITH COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION SAYS CO’S CO-CHAIRMAN IZTCHAK SHREM WAS LATER RELEASED UNDER RESTRICTIVE CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 NANO DIMENSION LTD NNDM.TA – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $172.85. About 24,333 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

