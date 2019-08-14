Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Reaches $0.31 Low on Aug, 14; Ckx Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sellers Increased By 500% Their Shorts

Ckx Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) had an increase of 500% in short interest. CKX’s SI was 600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 500% from 100 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1 days are for Ckx Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX)’s short sellers to cover CKX’s short positions. The SI to Ckx Lands Inc’s float is 0.04%. The stock increased 11.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 13,415 shares traded or 904.12% up from the average. CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) has risen 2.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.80% the S&P500.

The stock of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $0.30 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.31 share price. This indicates more downside for the $9.49M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.30 PT is reached, the company will be worth $474,500 less. The stock decreased 11.11% or $0.0389 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3111. About 80,565 shares traded. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has declined 79.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NNDM News: 15/03/2018 NANO DIMENSION LTD NNDM.TA – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, POLICE INVESTIGATION IN NO WAY PERTAINS TO CO AND/OR SHREM’S ACTIVITY OR POSITION WITH COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION SAYS CO’S CO-CHAIRMAN IZTCHAK SHREM WAS LATER RELEASED UNDER RESTRICTIVE CONDITIONS; 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION SAYS MADE AWARE OF POLICE INVESTIGATION WHEREBY CO’S CO-CHAIRMAN IZTCHAK SHREM WAS DETAINED FOR QUESTIONING – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION – AVI REICHENTAL, CO-CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF CO, WILL ACT AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional printed circuit board printers. The company has market cap of $9.49 million. The companyÂ’s 3D printers are used for printing multi-layer circuit boards. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops nano ink materials and dielectric ink.

More notable recent Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nano Dimension Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Nano Dimension Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:NNDM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MTC Becomes First UK R&D Facility to Purchase a DragonFly LDM Electronics 3D Printer from Nano Dimension – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nano Dimension Introduces DragonFly LDM For Continuous, Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing of Electronics – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nano Dimension to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $58,618 activity. Stream William Gray bought $19,522 worth of stock or 1,962 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold CKX Lands, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 180,264 shares or 0.58% less from 181,313 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 407 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 51,250 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 30,327 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. 10,565 are held by Stevens First Principles Invest. Moreover, Zuckerman Invest Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) for 73,453 shares. Blackrock accumulated 229 shares or 0% of the stock.