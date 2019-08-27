Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Reaches $0.29 52 Week Low; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Lowered Ebay (EBAY) Position By $1.80 Million

The stock of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.28 target or 3.00% below today’s $0.29 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $9.56M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $0.28 price target is reached, the company will be worth $286,770 less. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.0079 during the last trading session, reaching $0.292. About 71,264 shares traded. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has declined 79.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NNDM News: 15/03/2018 NANO DIMENSION LTD NNDM.TA – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 17/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION – AVI REICHENTAL, CO-CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF CO, WILL ACT AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION SAYS CO’S CO-CHAIRMAN IZTCHAK SHREM WAS LATER RELEASED UNDER RESTRICTIVE CONDITIONS; 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION SAYS MADE AWARE OF POLICE INVESTIGATION WHEREBY CO’S CO-CHAIRMAN IZTCHAK SHREM WAS DETAINED FOR QUESTIONING – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – NANO DIMENSION – TO CO’S KNOWLEDGE, POLICE INVESTIGATION IN NO WAY PERTAINS TO CO AND/OR SHREM’S ACTIVITY OR POSITION WITH COMPANY

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 4.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 48,700 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 1.08 million shares with $40.11M value, down from 1.13M last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 366,893 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity. $232,736 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.71M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 38,300 shares to 112,400 valued at $27.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) stake by 1.10 million shares and now owns 8.01M shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.64’s average target is 9.90% above currents $39.71 stock price. Ebay had 20 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 12. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Advisors Lc, a California-based fund reported 101,533 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 438,472 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cap Fund Sa accumulated 190,414 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 17,098 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ledyard State Bank invested in 0.83% or 169,547 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 535,649 shares. Natixis reported 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Thompson Invest Management reported 192,952 shares. California-based Pacific Global Inv Management Communications has invested 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited stated it has 5,542 shares. Conning holds 0.03% or 22,640 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 19,704 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assoc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional printed circuit board printers. The company has market cap of $9.56 million. The companyÂ’s 3D printers are used for printing multi-layer circuit boards. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops nano ink materials and dielectric ink.